Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ACRE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.50.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

Shares of ACRE stock opened at $7.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average of $14.43. The company has a market cap of $260.11 million, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $17.72.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $28.54 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.17%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is 98.51%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Arougheti acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 372,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,286,924. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Alan Henderson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $435,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,001.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACRE. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of commercial real estate (CRE) properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, real estate preferred equity investments, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.