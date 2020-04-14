Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Shares Down 5.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (NYSE:ACRE) were down 5.4% during trading on Monday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $11.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Ares Commercial Real Estate traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $7.69, approximately 787,334 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 709,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.13.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ACRE. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

In related news, Director James Alan Henderson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $435,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,001.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Arougheti acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 372,776 shares in the company, valued at $4,286,924. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 776,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,086,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 4th quarter worth about $451,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 184.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 185,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 120,596 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 222.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 10,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market cap of $260.11 million, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.43.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.54 million during the quarter. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 9.04%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.51%.

Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of commercial real estate (CRE) properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, real estate preferred equity investments, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments.

