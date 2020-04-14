Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) Insider Sells $9,353,342.57 in Stock

Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 268,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $9,353,342.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Bennett Rosenthal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 13th, Bennett Rosenthal sold 2,200 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $75,020.00.

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $33.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.38. Ares Management Corp has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $41.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.86.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The asset manager reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $484.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.84 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 8.43%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ares Management Corp will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is presently 95.81%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,131 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,413 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up from $41.00) on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ares Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

