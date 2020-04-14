ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arkema SA is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of vinyl products, industrial chemicals, and performance products. Vinyl products include chlorine or caustic soda, pipes and profiles, PVC, and vinyl compounds. Industrial chemicals include emulsion systems, fluorochemicals, hydrogen peroxide, PMMA and methacrylics, specialty acrylic polymers and thiochemicals. Performance products include functional additives, specialty chemicals and technical polymers. The Company’s products can be used for various purposes including air conditioning or refrigeration; chemical processing, coating, construction; packaging; automotive & transportation. Its products, also find their application in adhesives and sealants, agriculture & agrochemicals, consumer goods, electronics, foams, solvents and aerosols market, health, hygiene & beauty, oil & gas, energy, pharmaceuticals, pulp & paper, rubber market, sports & leisure, etc. Arkema SA is headquartered in France. “

Get ARKEMA/S alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised ARKEMA/S from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ARKEMA/S in a report on Monday, March 30th. Kepler Capital Markets raised ARKEMA/S from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays downgraded ARKEMA/S from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ARKEMA/S in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $119.00.

OTCMKTS ARKAY opened at $83.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ARKEMA/S has a 12 month low of $48.89 and a 12 month high of $108.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.68 and a 200-day moving average of $94.01.

ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter. ARKEMA/S had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 6.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ARKEMA/S will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARKEMA/S Company Profile

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: High Performance Materials, Industrial Specialties, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, poly-ether-ketone-ketone polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ARKEMA/S (ARKAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ARKEMA/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARKEMA/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.