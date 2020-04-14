Arlington Asset Investment Corp (NYSE:AI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Arlington Asset Investment Corp (NYSE:AI) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several research analysts have commented on AI shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Arlington Asset Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Arlington Asset Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arlington Asset Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Arlington Asset Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Shares of NYSE AI opened at $3.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.23. The company has a market cap of $113.02 million, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.65. Arlington Asset Investment has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $8.00.

Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $7.04 million during the quarter. Arlington Asset Investment had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 11.13%. Sell-side analysts expect that Arlington Asset Investment will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Arlington Asset Investment by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after buying an additional 7,828 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arlington Asset Investment by 1,378.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 531,154 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Arlington Asset Investment by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 530,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 17,015 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Arlington Asset Investment by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 378,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 23,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arlington Asset Investment by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 221,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AI) is a principal investment firm that currently invests primarily in mortgage-related and other assets. The Company is headquartered in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. For more information, please visit www.arlingtonasset.com.

