AstraZeneca’s (AZN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on AZN. Kepler Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 8,000 ($105.24) to GBX 7,700 ($101.29) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 7,400 ($97.34) to GBX 8,100 ($106.55) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Oddo Bhf set a GBX 7,600 ($99.97) price target on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 7,475 ($98.33) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 7,833.13 ($103.04).

AstraZeneca stock opened at GBX 7,607 ($100.07) on Tuesday. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,626 ($74.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,227.88 ($108.23). The stock has a market cap of $93.44 billion and a PE ratio of 74.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6,989.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7,310.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.95, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86.

In related news, insider Michel Demare purchased 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 7,313 ($96.20) per share, with a total value of £51,191 ($67,338.86).

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

