Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) Shares Purchased by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its position in Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) by 42.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Athersys were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Athersys by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Athersys by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 383,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 12,346 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Athersys in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Athersys by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 159,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 22,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Athersys by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Laura K. Campbell sold 137,894 shares of Athersys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $525,376.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 561,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,137,429.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura K. Campbell sold 44,929 shares of Athersys stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $107,829.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 561,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 187,823 shares of company stock worth $639,456. Corporate insiders own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

ATHX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ ATHX opened at $3.46 on Tuesday. Athersys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $4.38. The firm has a market cap of $477.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.93 and a beta of -1.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.44.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter.

About Athersys

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

