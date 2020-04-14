AUB Group (ASX:AUB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.23

AUB Group Ltd (ASX:AUB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$9.23 ($6.55) and last traded at A$9.38 ($6.65), with a volume of 276109 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$9.53 ($6.76).

The business’s fifty day moving average is A$11.80 and its 200 day moving average is A$11.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84. The company has a market cap of $703.28 million and a P/E ratio of 15.30.

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This is a boost from AUB Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 1.04%. AUB Group’s payout ratio is presently 76.67%.

In other AUB Group news, insider David Clarke bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$13.96 ($9.90) per share, with a total value of A$27,920.00 ($19,801.42).

AUB Group Company Profile (ASX:AUB)

AUB Group Limited provides insurance broking, underwriting, and risk services in Australasia. The company operates insurance broking networks represented by approximately 100 businesses, as well as distributes ancillary products; and underwrites, distributes, and manages insurance products and portfolios on behalf of licensed insurance companies.

