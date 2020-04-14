Auris Medical (NASDAQ:EARS) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.90

Shares of Auris Medical Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:EARS) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.90 and traded as low as $0.80. Auris Medical shares last traded at $0.82, with a volume of 52,639 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Auris Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th.

Get Auris Medical alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average is $1.47.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Auris Medical stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Auris Medical Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:EARS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 1.18% of Auris Medical as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 14.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Auris Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:EARS)

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Auris Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auris Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.