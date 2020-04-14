Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Price Target Lowered to $2.75 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) had its target price reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $3.80 to $2.75 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ACB. Pi Financial reissued a hold rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Aurora Cannabis to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen lowered Aurora Cannabis from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aurora Cannabis from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.36.

Shares of Aurora Cannabis stock opened at $0.76 on Monday. Aurora Cannabis has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $9.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $949.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.28.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 463.58% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $42.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,773,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,962,000 after purchasing an additional 58,519 shares in the last quarter. Think Investments LP acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the fourth quarter worth about $4,371,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,497,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 745,543 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 573.2% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,427,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,029,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 143,829 shares in the last quarter. 9.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

