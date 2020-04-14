Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Price Target Increased to $22.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) had its price objective increased by B. Riley from $16.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ACLS has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Axcelis Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $19.64 on Monday. Axcelis Technologies has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $29.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51 and a beta of 1.31.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $107.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, CFO Kevin J. Brewer sold 38,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $1,123,063.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John E. Aldeborgh sold 10,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total transaction of $313,497.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,047 shares of company stock worth $1,987,436 over the last ninety days. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

