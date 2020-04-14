Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Balchem Corporation provides state-of-the-art solutions and the finest quality products for a range of industries worldwide. Balchem Company consists of four business segments: Human Nutrition & Health; Animal Nutrition & Health; Specialty Products; and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition & Health segment delivers customized food and beverage ingredient systems, as well as key nutrients into a variety of applications across the food, supplement and pharmaceutical industries. The Animal Nutrition & Health segment manufactures and supplies products to numerous animal health markets. Through Specialty Products, Balchem provides specialty-packaged chemicals for use in healthcare and other industries, and also provides chelated minerals to the micronutrient agricultural market. The Industrial Products segment manufactures and supplies certain derivative products into industrial applications. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Balchem from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Balchem from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Balchem from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $109.67.

BCPC stock opened at $97.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 0.83. Balchem has a 12-month low of $78.30 and a 12-month high of $113.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.35.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $166.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.55 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts predict that Balchem will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Balchem in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Balchem in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Balchem in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Balchem by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Balchem by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

About Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

