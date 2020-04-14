Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,843 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,601 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSAC. State Street Corp grew its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 7.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,394,000 after purchasing an additional 23,285 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 111,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 7,312 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Banco Santander-Chile in the fourth quarter worth about $1,521,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 315,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,272,000 after acquiring an additional 104,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE BSAC opened at $16.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.93. Banco Santander-Chile has a 52-week low of $11.43 and a 52-week high of $30.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.72.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $605.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.04 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 15.96%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Global Corporate Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

