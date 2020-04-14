Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 42,059 Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) by 1,940.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,059 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $4,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. FMR LLC raised its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000.

QUS opened at $81.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.17. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a one year low of $64.57 and a one year high of $99.41.

