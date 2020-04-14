Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 98,482 Shares of Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 1,357.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,482 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Silk Road Medical were worth $4,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after buying an additional 35,754 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 207,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after buying an additional 44,036 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 313,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,665,000 after buying an additional 95,235 shares during the period. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SILK stock opened at $34.66 on Tuesday. Silk Road Medical Inc has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $51.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a current ratio of 6.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a PE ratio of -1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.24.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27). Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 165.90% and a negative net margin of 82.73%. The business had revenue of $18.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical Inc will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $449,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,463,251.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 20,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $950,686.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,577,293.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,023 shares of company stock valued at $2,820,417.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SILK shares. ValuEngine cut Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub raised Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Silk Road Medical from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Silk Road Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.67.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

