Bank of America Corp DE Buys 23,807 Shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 144,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,807 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.21% of Focus Financial Partners worth $4,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $463,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 25,999 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 134.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 94,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 369,124 shares during the period. 361 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $1,392,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 367.3% in the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 36,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 49,886 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FOCS stock opened at $18.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Focus Financial Partners Inc has a 12 month low of $12.17 and a 12 month high of $39.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.73, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.72.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. Focus Financial Partners had a positive return on equity of 20.66% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $340.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners Inc will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $46.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered Focus Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

