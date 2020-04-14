Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,533 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,672 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.29% of MicroStrategy worth $4,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 723 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 89.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSTR shares. TheStreet raised MicroStrategy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub cut MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MicroStrategy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of MicroStrategy stock opened at $122.09 on Tuesday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a one year low of $90.00 and a one year high of $165.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.45 and its 200 day moving average is $141.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.66 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $133.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.96 million. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics and mobility software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Consulting that provides customers with assessment, advisory, architecture, and deployment services to guide their customers in defining, developing, and delivering business analytics solutions for their enterprises across various industries; and MicroStrategy Education, which consists of classroom-based courses, instructor-led courses, recorded courses, self-paced e-learning modules, customer on-site training, and enterprise E-Courseware options for large organizations in various languages.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR).

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.