Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Stock Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 41.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,446 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 61,023 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.23% of Comfort Systems USA worth $4,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,659 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alan Krusi sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $94,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE FIX opened at $37.83 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.43 and a 1-year high of $58.21.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $719.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.105 dividend. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.00%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Comfort Systems USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Sidoti raised Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

