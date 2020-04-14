Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,456 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.26% of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF worth $4,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 763.0% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Retirement Network purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of BBH opened at $136.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.94. VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $112.03 and a 1-year high of $145.00.

