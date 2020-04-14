Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Stock Position in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL) by 41.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,585 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $4,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 54.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 5,175 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,604,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,842,000 after buying an additional 57,167 shares during the period.

Get VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

CIL opened at $31.25 on Tuesday. VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $40.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.21.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th were given a $0.124 dividend. This is a boost from VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 7th.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.