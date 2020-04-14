Bank of America Corp DE Grows Holdings in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEMM)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEMM) by 452.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,494 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 2.29% of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF worth $4,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 143,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,093,000. Change Path LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 42,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 157,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,578,000 after acquiring an additional 28,002 shares during the period. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 37,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period.

Shares of QEMM opened at $48.50 on Tuesday. SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.91 and a fifty-two week high of $62.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.94.

