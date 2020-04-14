Bank of America Corp DE Has $4.23 Million Stock Position in Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in shares of Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 188,937 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,444 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Aegion were worth $4,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aegion by 171.5% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 56,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 35,504 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Aegion by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 356,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,978,000 after buying an additional 4,878 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aegion by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 218,388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,885,000 after buying an additional 55,591 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Aegion by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,888 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 14,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aegion during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Cortinovis acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.31 per share, for a total transaction of $32,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,458.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aegion stock opened at $15.60 on Tuesday. Aegion Corp has a 12 month low of $13.26 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $479.15 million, a PE ratio of -22.94 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.47.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Aegion had a positive return on equity of 8.71% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $309.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Aegion Corp will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AEGN. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Aegion in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aegion in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Aegion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

