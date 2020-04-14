Bank of America Corp DE Has $4.28 Million Stock Position in Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 118,182 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 22,115 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Banco Macro were worth $4,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Banco Macro by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 8,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $445,000. 20.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BMA shares. Scotiabank lowered Banco Macro from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine lowered Banco Macro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Banco Macro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of NYSE BMA opened at $16.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.28. Banco Macro SA ADR has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $77.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.44.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The bank reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $460.02 million during the quarter. Banco Macro had a return on equity of 52.18% and a net margin of 28.44%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Banco Macro SA ADR will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Macro Company Profile

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

