Bank of America Corp DE Has $4.33 Million Position in Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in shares of Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,542 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 83,929 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.38% of Primoris Services worth $4,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRIM. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,101,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,727,000 after acquiring an additional 164,504 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 148.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 101,830 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Primoris Services in the 4th quarter valued at $1,807,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Primoris Services in the 4th quarter valued at $1,754,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 887,253 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,733,000 after purchasing an additional 72,549 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Morris Dodgen bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $26,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,663 shares in the company, valued at $60,254.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PRIM stock opened at $16.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Primoris Services Corp has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $23.98. The company has a market cap of $815.98 million, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.24.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). Primoris Services had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $789.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Primoris Services’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Primoris Services Corp will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is presently 14.91%.

PRIM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Primoris Services from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Primoris Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Primoris Services Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

