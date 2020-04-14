Bank of America Corp DE Makes New $4.30 Million Investment in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PACK)

Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PACK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 527,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,302,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Soros Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ranpak in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,523,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 189.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 80,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 52,462 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 70,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 27,397 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Ranpak in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Ranpak in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

PACK stock opened at $7.22 on Tuesday. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $10.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.10 and its 200-day moving average is $7.00.

Ranpak Company Profile

Ranpak Holdings Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, and reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on consumer products related businesses with a focus on companies in consumer products or services; food and beverages; and related manufacturing or industrial services categories in North America or Western Europe.

