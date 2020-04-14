Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 12,312 Shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,312 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 4.36% of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF worth $4,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XHS. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,616,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 222.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 63,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 14,713 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF stock opened at $60.98 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF has a one year low of $44.95 and a one year high of $79.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.08 and its 200 day moving average is $67.93.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.