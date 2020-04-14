Bank of America Corp DE Sells 1,146 Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 427.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000.

NYSEARCA:JKL opened at $95.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.54. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.15 and a fifty-two week high of $145.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.9131 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Value Index Fund (the Value Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

