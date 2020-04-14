Bank of America Corp DE Sells 60,317 Shares of Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 53.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,222 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 60,317 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.06% of Autoliv worth $4,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in Autoliv by 4.1% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 53,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at $5,765,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Autoliv by 6.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at $991,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Autoliv by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 110,930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the period. 40.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $119,781.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,496.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Autoliv from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group downgraded Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded Autoliv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Autoliv from $83.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.09.

ALV opened at $56.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Autoliv Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.16 and a 12 month high of $87.01.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.06. Autoliv had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Autoliv’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Autoliv Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.36%.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

