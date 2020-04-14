Bank of America Corp DE Sells 6,475 Shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,971 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,475 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.32% of City worth $4,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of City by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of City during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of City by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 247,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,244,000 after purchasing an additional 8,567 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of City by 887.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 213,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,525,000 after purchasing an additional 192,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of City by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHCO shares. TheStreet cut City from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of City in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.17.

CHCO stock opened at $67.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.11. City Holding has a 1-year low of $54.03 and a 1-year high of $83.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.70.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. City had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $57.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that City Holding will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. City’s dividend payout ratio is 41.76%.

In other news, Director Diane W. Strong-Treister acquired 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.50 per share, with a total value of $53,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,888.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

About City

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

