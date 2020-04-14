Bank of America Corp DE Trims Stock Position in Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 619,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,578 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.51% of Vivint Solar worth $4,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VSLR. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vivint Solar by 978.5% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 815,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,922,000 after purchasing an additional 740,070 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Vivint Solar by 261.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 433,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after buying an additional 313,305 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vivint Solar by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 327,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 147,004 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vivint Solar in the fourth quarter valued at about $423,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vivint Solar by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,528,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,477,000 after purchasing an additional 55,777 shares during the period. 97.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vivint Solar alerts:

VSLR opened at $5.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.29 million, a PE ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 0.91. Vivint Solar Inc has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $12.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.33). Vivint Solar had a negative return on equity of 135.60% and a negative net margin of 29.96%. The firm had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.73) earnings per share. Vivint Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Vivint Solar Inc will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vivint Solar news, Director Todd R. Pedersen sold 50,000 shares of Vivint Solar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $413,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider L. Chance Allred sold 9,058 shares of Vivint Solar stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $99,638.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 738,705 shares of company stock worth $6,940,629 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VSLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Vivint Solar to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vivint Solar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Vivint Solar from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivint Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Vivint Solar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

Vivint Solar Profile

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

See Also: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vivint Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivint Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.