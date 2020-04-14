Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Stake Lessened by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management cut its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,175 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 421.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 16,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 13,525 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 15.6% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 44,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 3.3% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 84,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 8.4% during the first quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 66.1% during the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 31,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.32.

NYSE:BAC opened at $23.92 on Tuesday. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.70.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

