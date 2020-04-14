Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) by 118.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,487 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 26,241 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.36% of Bank of Marin Bancorp worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRC. Bank of Marin purchased a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,012,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 304,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,734,000 after purchasing an additional 18,847 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 121.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 8,912 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 7,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 44.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Peter Pelham sold 5,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $220,970.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,051 shares in the company, valued at $744,617.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Mcdevitt, Jr. acquired 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $820,807.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,060 shares of company stock worth $398,985 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp stock opened at $32.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.32. The company has a market capitalization of $458.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.84. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $23.80 and a fifty-two week high of $47.77.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 31.26%. The company had revenue of $26.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BMRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Bank of Marin Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

