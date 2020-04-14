Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at B. Riley

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BPRN. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank Of Princeton from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered Bank Of Princeton from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Bank Of Princeton currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Get Bank Of Princeton alerts:

BPRN opened at $21.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.79. Bank Of Princeton has a one year low of $19.09 and a one year high of $32.55.

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.81 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank Of Princeton will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Bank Of Princeton by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Bank Of Princeton by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Bank Of Princeton by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Bank Of Princeton by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Bank Of Princeton by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

About Bank Of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Of Princeton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Of Princeton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.