BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) had its price objective trimmed by B. Riley from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded BayCom from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BayCom from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine downgraded BayCom from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded BayCom from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. BayCom currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.50.

BCML stock opened at $12.11 on Monday. BayCom has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $24.89. The company has a market capitalization of $158.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.60.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $21.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 million. On average, equities analysts predict that BayCom will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in BayCom by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in BayCom during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BayCom during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in BayCom by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 5,514 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in BayCom by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 4,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.32% of the company’s stock.

BayCom Company Profile

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multi-family real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

