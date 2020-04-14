Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Downgraded by Northcoast Research to “Neutral”

Northcoast Research cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BECN. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $29.00 to $15.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.13.

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $17.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.70. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.48 and a beta of 1.61. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $40.00.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 8.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard W. Frost purchased 3,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.73 per share, for a total transaction of $99,000.90. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 999,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,960,000 after purchasing an additional 85,521 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,400,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,966,000 after purchasing an additional 6,754 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 3rd quarter worth about $391,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 165.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 64,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $1,089,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

