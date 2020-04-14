BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

BHP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Liberum Capital upgraded BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on BHP Group in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of BHP stock opened at $39.61 on Tuesday. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $29.78 and a 1-year high of $59.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $63.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 5.2%. BHP Group’s payout ratio is presently 71.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHP. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. 3.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BHP Group

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

