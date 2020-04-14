BidaskClub Downgrades Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) to Sell

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

AMBA has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Ambarella from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.80.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Shares of Ambarella stock opened at $48.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.44 and a quick ratio of 8.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.36 and a 200 day moving average of $56.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.77 and a beta of 1.33. Ambarella has a 1 year low of $36.02 and a 1 year high of $73.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $57.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.18 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 9.51%. Ambarella’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 2,113 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $82,385.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,601 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total transaction of $172,595.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,921,039 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 5.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 5.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 648,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,768,000 after buying an additional 32,932 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 27,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the fourth quarter worth approximately $453,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 2,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 75.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.