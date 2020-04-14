BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Given Neutral Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their neutral rating on shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $48.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $30.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $22.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioNTech from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of BioNTech from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BioNTech from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Shares of BNTX stock opened at $41.71 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.51. BioNTech has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $105.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.91.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNTX. FMR LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,424,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in BioNTech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,189,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the fourth quarter worth $4,682,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the fourth quarter worth $3,144,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the fourth quarter worth $1,759,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 for prostate cancer; BNT113 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114, which is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; and BNT115 and BNT116 to treat other cancers, including ovarian cancer.

