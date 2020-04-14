BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) versus electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) Head-To-Head Comparison

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) and electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for BioSig Technologies and electroCore, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioSig Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 electroCore 0 3 3 0 2.50

BioSig Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 77.17%. electroCore has a consensus target price of $7.90, suggesting a potential upside of 835.91%. Given electroCore’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe electroCore is more favorable than BioSig Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.9% of BioSig Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.9% of electroCore shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.0% of BioSig Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 43.8% of electroCore shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

BioSig Technologies has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, electroCore has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BioSig Technologies and electroCore’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioSig Technologies N/A N/A -$34.06 million N/A N/A electroCore $2.39 million 10.58 -$45.15 million ($1.54) -0.55

BioSig Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than electroCore.

Profitability

This table compares BioSig Technologies and electroCore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioSig Technologies N/A -311.55% -262.99% electroCore N/A -118.72% -93.77%

Summary

electroCore beats BioSig Technologies on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioSig Technologies

BioSig Technologies, Inc., a development stage medical device company, engages in developing a proprietary biomedical signal processing technology platform to extract information from physiologic signals. Its product is PURE (Precise Uninterrupted Real-time evaluation of Electrograms) EP System, a surface electrocardiogram and intracardiac multichannel recording and analysis system that acquires, processes, and displays electrocardiogram and electrograms required during electrophysiology studies and catheter ablation procedures. It is also developing a library of software tools that are designed to be configured to fit the needs of electrophysiologists in various settings and for arrhythmia treatments. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc., a bioelectronic medicine company, engages in developing a range of patient-administered non-invasive vagus nerve (VNS) stimulation therapies for the treatment of various conditions in neurology, rheumatology, and other fields. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only non-invasive VNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults. Its lead product is gammaCore Sapphire, which is a handheld delivery system for multi-year use prescribed on a monthly basis. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, New Jersey.

