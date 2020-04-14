Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II (NYSE:MUH) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.08

Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II Inc. (NYSE:MUH)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.08 and traded as high as $14.26. Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II shares last traded at $13.79, with a volume of 29,795 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.08 and its 200-day moving average is $14.91.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0565 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MUH. TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,657 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II (NYSE:MUH)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets on the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

