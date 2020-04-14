Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Downgraded by CIBC to Neutral

CIBC cut shares of Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BDRBF. Cowen restated a market perform rating and set a $0.50 price target on shares of Bombardier in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Desjardins upgraded shares of Bombardier from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank cut shares of Bombardier from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Bombardier to a hold rating and set a $0.80 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bombardier from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $0.60 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Bombardier currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.37.

Bombardier stock opened at $0.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.10. Bombardier has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $2.16.

Bombardier Company Profile

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets, as well as provides aftermarket support services.

