Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 97.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 160,734 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 18.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 184,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,995,000 after purchasing an additional 28,723 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 67,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,336,000 after purchasing an additional 16,723 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Boston Properties by 230.7% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 73,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,520,000 after acquiring an additional 51,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Boston Properties by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 38,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,278,000 after acquiring an additional 7,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Boston Properties news, CFO Michael E. Labelle sold 16,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.33, for a total value of $2,243,560.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,731,631.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Douglas T. Linde sold 27,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.67, for a total transaction of $3,971,914.85. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 208,947 shares in the company, valued at $30,228,362.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,250 shares of company stock worth $12,626,628. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BXP opened at $100.56 on Tuesday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.21 and a fifty-two week high of $147.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.95. The company has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.94). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $706.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 55.92%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BXP shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $158.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $146.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.55.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

