Brian Battison Buys 100,000 Shares of Taseko Mines Ltd (TSE:TKO) Stock

Taseko Mines Ltd (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) Senior Officer Brian Battison acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.41 per share, with a total value of C$41,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 399,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$163,762.20.

Shares of TKO opened at C$0.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.42 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.55. Taseko Mines Ltd has a fifty-two week low of C$0.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.80, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$89.93 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Taseko Mines Ltd will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TKO has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$1.10 to C$0.90 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$0.90 to C$0.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$1.00 to C$0.40 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper-molybdenum mine located in south-central British Columbia.

