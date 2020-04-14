BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) in a research note released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

BBIO has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a buy rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.11.

NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $27.18 on Monday. BridgeBio Pharma has a 12-month low of $14.23 and a 12-month high of $48.36. The company has a quick ratio of 9.42, a current ratio of 9.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion and a PE ratio of -10.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.16.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $13.82 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 30,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total transaction of $1,077,238.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,685,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,378,677.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles J. Homcy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,342,291 shares in the company, valued at $48,322,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,700 shares of company stock worth $3,842,470 over the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 594.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,141,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688,910 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 129.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 808,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,329,000 after acquiring an additional 456,605 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 513.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 536,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,793,000 after acquiring an additional 448,791 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 959,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,619,000 after acquiring an additional 158,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,270,000. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc finds, develops, and delivers various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 15 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development in various therapeutic areas, including genetic dermatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, renal disease, and ophthalmology.

