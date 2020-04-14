Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) had its price objective decreased by B. Riley from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BWB. Zacks Investment Research cut Bridgewater Bancshares from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised Bridgewater Bancshares from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Bridgewater Bancshares has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock opened at $9.53 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.29. The company has a market cap of $284.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1 year low of $7.99 and a 1 year high of $13.90.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.06 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 29.18%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, CEO Jerry J. Baack acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. 18.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 53,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

