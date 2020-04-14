British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,250 ($55.91) price target on British American Tobacco Plc Ads and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($42.09) price target on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 3,100 ($40.78) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 4,070 ($53.54) to GBX 4,250 ($55.91) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded British American Tobacco Plc Ads to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 3,800 ($49.99) to GBX 3,900 ($51.30) in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,671.54 ($48.30).

LON BATS opened at GBX 2,972.50 ($39.10) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $69.29 billion and a PE ratio of 11.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.71. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a twelve month low of GBX 116.50 ($1.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,507 ($46.13). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,891.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,043.08.

About British American Tobacco Plc Ads

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

