Brokerages Anticipate Cango Inc – (NYSE:CANG) to Announce $0.09 EPS

Cango Inc – (NYSE:CANG) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. Cango’s rating score has declined by 50% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus target price of $8.80 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Cango an industry rank of 37 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Cango alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cango from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. TheStreet lowered Cango from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cango stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Cango Inc – (NYSE:CANG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cango stock opened at $5.36 on Tuesday. Cango has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $9.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.87. The stock has a market cap of $787.81 million, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.75.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $62.99 million for the quarter. Cango had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. As a group, analysts expect that Cango will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cango

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. It facilitates automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, and car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cango (CANG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cango Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cango and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.