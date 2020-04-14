Brokerages Anticipate Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $343.62 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) will announce sales of $343.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $324.96 million and the highest estimate coming in at $353.23 million. Compass Diversified reported sales of $402.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full-year sales of $1.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Compass Diversified.

CODI has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compass Diversified presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

In related news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. acquired 89,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,509,420.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at $219,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 217,578 shares of company stock worth $3,502,835 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Compass Diversified in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in Compass Diversified by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Compass Diversified by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CODI stock opened at $16.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.89. Compass Diversified has a twelve month low of $10.78 and a twelve month high of $26.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $960.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.24%.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

