Brokerages Anticipate Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) will post $17.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.00 million and the highest is $18.00 million. Consolidated Water reported sales of $16.99 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full year sales of $66.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $63.80 million to $69.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $71.75 million, with estimates ranging from $71.50 million to $72.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Consolidated Water.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). Consolidated Water had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 5.39%.

Consolidated Water stock opened at $14.78 on Tuesday. Consolidated Water has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $18.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.48. The company has a current ratio of 8.98, a quick ratio of 8.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Consolidated Water’s payout ratio is currently 60.71%.

In related news, Director Richard Finlay acquired 5,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.39 per share, for a total transaction of $78,353.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 56,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,380.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 11,112 shares of company stock worth $162,065 over the last three months. 4.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Consolidated Water by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Consolidated Water during the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Water in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 904.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 12,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

