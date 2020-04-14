Brokerages Anticipate Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OPNT) to Post ($0.30) Earnings Per Share

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OPNT) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $42.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.30) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Opiant Pharmaceuticals an industry rank of 14 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

OPNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPNT. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.71. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.00 and a quick ratio of 7.00.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $7.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.61% and a return on equity of 3.61%. Analysts anticipate that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological treatments for substance use, addictive and eating disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for eating disorders, including bulimia nervosa and binge eating disorders, alcohol use disorders, a long term treatment to prevent relapse for patients with opioid use disorders, cocaine use disorders, and a heroin vaccine.

